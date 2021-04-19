Anthony Fauci to resume application of Johnson & Johnson vaccines

The main epidemiologist in the United States, Anthony Fauci, said on Sunday that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 will be administered again soon in the country, after the authorities recommended a pause after detecting six cases of cerebral thrombosis in vaccinated.

This was stated by the US President’s chief medical adviser, Joe Biden, in an interview with the MSNBC channel.

Where he said he does not believe that the application of the serum will continue to be suspended beyond next Friday.

On that day, an advisory committee from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) meets.

To review Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine data and issue a recommendation that will guide health authorities in deciding what to do next.

On Tuesday, the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

They recommended a pause in the administration of the Johnson & Johnson preparation.

After the appearance of six cases of cerebral thrombosis in vaccinated women under 48 years of age, of which one died.

“My estimate is that we will continue to use it in some way. I highly doubt they will cancel it.

I don’t think that will happen. I think there will probably be some kind of warning, restriction or risk assessment, ”Fauci said.

The epidemiologist opined that there has to be some kind of decision next Friday.

After the CDC advisory committee chose this week to delay its ruling, considering it needed to know more data about the vaccine.

Fauci made a round on US television this Sunday.

In which he also warned that people fully immunized against COVID-19 after having been vaccinated can spread the virus.

Speaking to NBC News, Fauci said the vaccine “dramatically” lowers the risk of contracting the disease.

“You can get infected and not have any symptoms and not know that you are infected.

Then find yourself in an unexpected situation with vulnerable people. And if you don’t wear a mask you can infect them without realizing it ”.

Health authorities confirmed that the six people with the rare symptom after being vaccinated were women between 18 and 48 years old.

A woman died and a second woman in Nebraska has been hospitalized in critical condition.

The CDC recommends that vaccinated people continue to wear face masks in public, although they note that those who are immunized can gather with each other without wearing them.

They also advise against participating in “medium or large” congregations of people, whether it is with a mask or without it.

The US is the country in the world most affected by the pandemic with 31.6 million infections and almost 567,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The EMA analyzes data on four severe cases of unusual blood clotting with low platelets in patients who had previously received this vaccine.

As of this Sunday, more than 129.4 million people have received a dose of the vaccine in the US, which is equivalent to 39% of the population, of which 82.4 are already fully immunized, that is, 24.8% of Americans, from according to the CDC.

The country has granted authorization for emergency use to Pfizer and Moderna’s covid serums, which require two doses, and Johnson & Johnson’s, which is single-dose.