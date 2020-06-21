While NBA players reflect and analyze with all kinds of doubts and questions the real possibility of not returning after the coronavirus pandemic, andThe league plan received significant backing.

It’s about support Enthusiastic by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Niaid, in English).

Fauci, the country’s coronavirus expert, called the NBA’s plan to create a « bubble » at Disney’s Wide World of Sport complex in Orlando, como « pretty creative » and one that could be the frame of reference on how sports can compete during the pandemic.

As safe as possible

« I think they could be successful with it, is to create a situation that is as safe as possible for the players, having created this type of bubble, « said Dr. Fauci on the digital platform » Stadium « .

The argument of the country’s leading specialist in infectious diseases, is that it is a system where preference will be given to having greater medical control.

« Essentially, test everyone. Make sure you start with a baseline that everyone is negative. and he tries to make sure that there is no contagion in that group of individuals while competing in a sports tournament, « Fauci stressed.

Trump advisor

The the country’s top infectious disease specialist, who advises President Donald Trump’s task force in the fight against the coronavirus, he highlighted his belief that the players who decide to be in Orlando They will do so under a « solid plan » that other sports in the United States and the world could emulate.

« I am very happy to see that the intention was not unwise at all, » said Fauci. « They really wanted to establish as a priority that the safety of the players and the people associated with the athletes was paramount. »

Fauci was categorical in pointing out; « I have no doubt that basketball can compete with this type of protocol. »