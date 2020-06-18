Dr Anthony Fauci stands in front of a digital sign promoting the Trump administration’s announcement of guidelines for « Opening Up America Again » during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, US, April 16, 2020. . / Leah Millis ( LEAH MILLIS /)

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States, indicated that they are little chance for the National Football League (NFL) to play the 2020-2021 season if there is a second coronavirus outbreak.

« In case there is a second wave, which is a possibility, and It could be even more complex due to the flu season. ANDAmerican football may not be played this year« The epidemiologist in the White House told CNN

The American league is scheduled to start its season next September, 10th, and in the case of the NCAA, their first matches will be played on August 29.

He added: « Unless the players are basically in a bubble, isolated from the community and with tests almost daily«

Furthermore, it was on June 15 that Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players tested positive for coronavirus, according to ESPN.

