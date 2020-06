Klutch Sports continues to establish itself as one of the representation agencies with the greatest potential and business volume in the world. The Lebron James agency is considerably increasing the list of players it manages and the incorporation of Anthony Edwards It is a real bombshell. The man who has serious ballots to be number 1 in the NBA Draft 2021 enters this select club of stars under the umbrella of Lebron and his team, as reported by ClutchPoints.