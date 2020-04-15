A little less than a year ago, Los Angeles Lakers They made a great bet by transferring their young nucleus, along with the first two rounds, to New Orleans to take over the services of Anthony Davis, who was expiring. The intern has played at a high level in what could be played this season and with the uncertainty that he will pass after the suspension due to the coronavirus, his future is in the air.

Davis has received a lot of interest from the Chicago Bulls, a team from his hometown, who has also signed Arturas Karnisovas to manage the operations and who promised a ring and a competitive team. However, despite the interest of the Illinois players, several voices around the NBA believe that the Lakers are the big favorites to keep and renew Davis, although the terms are not yet known.

The suspension is casting uncertainty onto some of the Lakers ’offseason goals. Here’s a look at how the summer could be affected: https://t.co/tddMS0TPZb – Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) April 14, 2020

Davis was initially believed to be able to sign a 2 + 1 contract, just as Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving have signed in the last free agency. However, with the suspension of the season and the economic impact that the stoppage of activities and the lack of income can suffer in the league, others point out that Davis could simply take his player option (valued at 28.7 million) and already next season to negotiate a new extension.

Anyway, it should be clarified that Davis is the one who has to win in the negotiation and that the Lakers must make a double effort. On the one hand, building a contender team to keep Davis happy and refreshed. On the other hand, the presence of Davis is essential so that the last years of LeBron James are fighting for a new title and not in mediocrity.

.