Anthony Davis will play Game 6 against the Suns

The center Anthony Davis decided to play in the game of number six against the team of Phoemix Suns in the playoffs of the NBA 2021.

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Anthony Davis It is the fundamental part that the Lakers team is missing, in game number 5 it was evident what the lack of Davis on the Los Angeles Lakers team.

Anthony Davis is in trouble with a groin injury which caused him to abandon game number 5 and completely miss number 6 against the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles. Playoffs of the NBA.

Here the data:

Anthony Davis deciding to play game 6 So Brave: pic.twitter.com/ZJohoFGRr3 – DesertDadGamer (@ivanjtapia) June 4, 2021

Anthony Davis is the second best player on the Los Angeles Lakers team this season due to his great on-court skills in the NBA

In game number 5, it was evident that he was seriously fouled Anthony Davis to his team before Phoenix suns on the NBA.