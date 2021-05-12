Anthony Davis will not play Houston Rockets due to injury

The player of the Lakers, Anthony Davis He won’t play the Houston Rockets because of a groin injury that doesn’t stop bothering him.

The team of Lakers decided to leave his big star man on the bench next to Lebron James who also postponed his return to the courts of the NBA. Davis missed more than two months of action with a hamstring injury.

Anthony Davis will also not play tonight against the Rockets after experiencing tightness in his groin last night, sources tell ESPN – Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 12, 2021

The Lakers will play without Lebron James, Dennis Schröder and Anthony Davis making it difficult for her chances of winning and avoiding the play-in tournament that NBA it has been implanting since last season in the bubble.