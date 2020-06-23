The change in season dates due to the coronavirus crisis has also moved the traditional NBA summer market to fall. Therefore, the contracts of the players have changed and will end after the summer period. Thus, players who have a player option in their contracts for the next campaign will be able to exercise them until mid-June. These are the dates of players like Anthony Davis or Gordon Hayward:

– Anthony Davis: October 14th

– Gordon Hayward: October the 17th

– DeMar DeRozan: October the 17th

– Mike Conley Jr .: October the 17th

– Andre Drummond: October the 17th