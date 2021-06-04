Anthony Davis was hurt in game six against the Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Anthony Davis left the game number six against the team of Phoenix suns because he was injured there is not going to be the groin lesson in the NBA.

Anthony Davis He was defending Devin Booker when he put a little intensity on the defense and had a bad fall and having to go to his team’s dressing room in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers team is seen again without the presence of Anthony Davis on the court, since he came out in the first quarter when he had 6 minutes completely in the NBA.

Here the video:

Not even 6 minutes has Anthony Davis endured the pain The Lakers will have to look for the machado for the moment without himpic.twitter.com / pTsuEcatPA – NBAclubESP (@NBAclubESP) June 4, 2021

The news is very regrettable, since the Los Angeles Lakers team showed that without Anthony Davis on the court it is totally difficult for him to beat the Phoenix Suns team in the series of the playoffs on the NBA.