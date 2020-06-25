Paul george he left Indiana Pacers with the feeling that the franchise that made him great in the NBA did not want to make an effort to win the title.

The transfers of Danny Granger and George Hill were the straw that filled the glass, but his pissed off already came from before. According to George, the Pacers had a chance to sign the league’s best power forward in 2017, but they didn’t:

« I’m not going to say names because I want what could happen to continue without knowing exactly, but I want to say this: I had, at the time, the best power forward in the league telling me that he wanted to come to Indy to play with me. They, However, they told me that they were a small market, that they couldn’t do it: “We are a small market and we cannot afford it.” So I said to myself, “Does the best power forward in the league want to play here and don’t you go to do anything to bring it? ‘They didn’t want to do it. «

« So I pissed off and told myself what I was doing there. They didn’t want to win. I had the best power forward who wanted to play with me here and they didn’t want to do it, » George continued.

After that, which happened in 2017, Paul George would end up leaving Indiana. The name he referred to as the best power forward was Anthony Davis And, contrary to what the good guy says, the Pacers were not in the economic position to face the hiring of a Davis who had just renewed his contract with the Pelicans for 5 years for 145 million dollars.