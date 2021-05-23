Anthony Davis sends message to NBA before defending title in playoffs

Downtown Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis tremendous shipping message to NBA in general about the title in the playoffs of this season.

Anthony Davis, LeBron James and the other Los Angeles Lakers players finish securing their place in the playoffs after defeating the Golden State Warriors in Wednesday’s play-in battle.

The defending champions are now prepared to face a tough test in the first round of the Playoffs of the NBA against the Phoenix Suns, second seeds, but it turns out that Anthony Davis he’s not exactly sweating.

This was the message:

“I have nothing to prove to anyone,” said the Lakers player, through the Daily News. “I don’t think I have anything to prove to myself; just being another champion. That really is. I want to be able to win multiple championships; this is another chance for me to do so.

“For our group, maybe I can add the challenge of being a seventh seed, but as far as trying to prove something to others: I go out every day, compete and let the chips fall where they can.”

Good point of Anthony Davis here. He’s already achieved the pinnacle of the sport with the Lakers, and at this point, he has nothing more to prove.