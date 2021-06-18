Anthony Davis has a warning for next season

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Anthony Davis warned everyone in the NBA for the next season after his injury in the series of Playoffs.

Anthony Davis referred to his injury, since this was practically responsible for the Los Angeles Lakers not going to a next round in the NBA.

The center Anthony Davis he says his groin “feels great” and promises the Los Angeles Lakers are “ready” for next season in the NBA.

Here the data:

Anthony Davis says his groin “feels real good,” and is promising that the Lakers are “ready” for next season. https://t.co/2aj32jv2NC pic.twitter.com/6cHrBF5tBQ – Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) June 18, 2021

These words of Anhtony davis They give a lot of motivation to the other players of the Los Angeles Lakers team, as they see a player who left the season with a serious left groin injury in the NBA.

This season Anthony Davis average an amount of 21 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game in the NBA.