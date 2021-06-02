Anthony Davis frustrated to see his team humiliated against the Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Anthony Davis it was totally seen frustrated seeing how his team was down on the scoreboard against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA.

Anthony Davis was seen arguing with his teammates, as they were playing very poorly on the court in the NBA.

The center Anthony Davis could not play in the game number 5 of the series of the Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns due to a groin injury.

The Los Angeles Lakers team does not play one hundred percent without Anthony Davis, as this is the second superstar of the team currently in the NBA.

It is possible that Anthony Davis I played Game 6 with the Los Angeles Lakers, but it is not a safe decision as of yet.

This season Anthony Davis is averaging 21 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game in the NBA.