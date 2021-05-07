Anthony Davis exits game with ankle injury

The star of the team of the Lakers, Anthony Davis leaves the game with an ankle injury, injuries continue to attack the stars of the NBA.

The hits keep coming for the high-profile players this season of the NBA plagued with injuries, and Los Angeles Lakers they continue to absorb significant setbacks as the playoffs approach. Anthony Davis appeared to twist his ankle early in the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers. He was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Lakers they needed Davis on Monday against the equally exhausted Denver Nuggets. Davis made some great defensive plays down the stretch to drive the Lakers to a massive victory that gave the defending champs a small cushion in the race to avoid the postseason entry round of the NBA of this year.

Lakers say Anthony Davis is being evaluated in the locker room. He appeared to twist his ankle on that three earlier in the game. – Bill Oram (@billoram) May 7, 2021

Anthony Davis Y Lebron James they have missed several weeks of play this season with injuries, which are not idle coincidences. The game schedule of the NBA Highly compressed, a complete reversal of recent seasons and their attempts to cut back-to-back and 4-to-5 game sequences, has left players more vulnerable to physical breakdowns.

It is a widely shared thought in the world of NBA that the playoffs will be determined by both health and quality, if not more. The Lakers hope to have good news about Anthony Davis while facing the Clippers, which did not happen.