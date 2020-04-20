News of scope in the NBA which must be interpreted and analyzed with a magnifying glass. A boat would soon be unthinkable to consider an exit from Anthony Davis from the team where he seems to have found the perfect ecosystem. The center had been looking for a set for the ring and his pair with Lebron James this season in Los Angeles Lakers it was working like a charm. However, a few dates ago we were reflecting on the enormous interest that Davis would generate in free agency, which he will access at the end of the season. It was already rumored that the Chicago Bulls would want to rebuild with Davis at the center of the project and could make a huge financial effort, and this Davis real estate move is raising alarm bells in the Lakers.

The Angelina franchise hopes to extend the power forward's contract with the team, despite the interest of the Chicago Bulls.

And it is that Anthony had been living in the house that he has put up for sale for two years. A basketball court of his own, almost 5 km2 of land, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a pool made up the mansion in which Davis intended to stay throughout his stay in the Lakers. But something has changed. Bringing this house to market may mean you are looking for accommodation closer to the training fields. In fact, it is rumored that he could rent a mansion in Bel AirJust a 22 minute drive to the Staples Center.

There’s also a full-court basketball gym, complete with a viewing box. pic.twitter.com/4Nju5onN1n – Neal J. Leitereg (@LATHotProperty) April 17, 2020

It does not seem logical or likely that Anthony Davis make this move due to an already determined march of Los Angeles LakersBut perhaps you have in mind the idea of ​​putting pressure on the franchise to offer you a higher amount of money than expected this summer, when you become a free agent. Clearly, this introduces a certain nuance of concern to all fans of the Los Angeles team and could destabilize the magnificent chemistry of Lebron and company.

