Latest news from the Lakers, Anthony Davis close to returning with the Lakers and Drummond will not play the Boston Celtics.

The Los Angeles pivot Lakers, Andre Drummond, has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game againsts Boston Celtics. Drummond, whom Lakers previously acquired through the acquisition market, he is still recovering from the toe injury he injured against the Milwaukee Bucks on his debut.

So, the AD news is obviously good. Meanwhile, LAL could be down 3 starters for tonight’s game against Boston; Vogel said he’ll wait until 30 minutes prior to reveal his lineup. Some potential options: Gasol for Drummond, Kuzma for Morris, THT for Schroder, but we’ll see. – Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 16, 2021

Drummond was trampled during the Brooklyn Nets game where he finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds. The Lakers They could also be left without point guard Dennis Schroder and forward Markieff Morris against the Celtics.

However, good news for Lakers is that the superstar Anthony Davis has been authorized to play in full activity on the court. Davis could be back against the Utah Jazz facing the Lakers on Saturday and Monday. The Brow will also have a minute restriction, specifically 15 minutes, to increase.

If there is an adversity with which Lakers have faced each other throughout the season of the NBA, is the error of injuries. The team is coming off the shortest offseason in the history of the sport and its effects are showing as of late. Various players have been in and out of the lineup, but luckily for Los Angeles, their depth has helped them stay afloat.