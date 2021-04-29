Anthony Davis carbure, but the Wizards beat the champion

No one could imagine this scenario in mid-February, but it is so. The Washington Wizards defeated defending champion Los Angeles Lakers (116-107), and accumulate nine victories in the last ten games for a balance of 28-34. They are tenth in the Eastern Conference, with two games ahead of the eleventh, Chicago Bulls, and they are strong candidates to play the play in, which gives access to the playoffs for the title.

Something unthinkable at the beginning of the season in a franchise that lost its flagship, John Wall, to a Russell Westbrook who seemed back from everything after a bad trip at the Houston Rockets. The start was not hopeful: from 0-5 to 5-15 in the first matches of the course. Secret meetings to define roles and make self-criticism, the COVID in January, the rumors about a possible transfer of Bradley Beal … One by one, the stones fill some pockets in the direction of a lake so as not to leave until the next course.

However, everything changed. The waters normalized and the victories began to fall (which is the only thing that calms the waters of any team, there is not much more mystery). Beal did not stop, regardless of information, and Westbrook began his eternal career towards Oscar Robertson and history. And the results came, with a game capable of overthrowing giants like the Angelenos, who can’t hold out much longer without LeBron: there are already 20 games without the star for a balance of 8-12 that throws them to fifth place in the Western Conference with the breath of the Dallas Mavericks on the neck. The King still has no return date, although everything points to next week. We will see.

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook

The good news for Vogel, that Davis carburetes again. The power forward has needed only four games to pick up his rhythm and this morning he shot up to 26 points (2/5 from the triple) and the 5 rebounds. It was the brightest in some Lakers who had a good first quarter (31-35) and an acceptable second without Marc Gasol on the track. The Spanish international missed a new match, the second in a row, by technical decision.

After the break the unanswered chaos. The Wizards achieved their maximum advantages from the third period: 85-69 and 100-81. Beal hit with 29 points (3/5 from the triple) and Westbrook stacked, with 18 points, 18 sacks and 14 assists, a new triple-double: It is the 30th of the season (16th in the last 19 games) for a total of 176 in his career. He is now only five behind Oscar Robertson. Almost nothing.