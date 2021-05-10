Anthony Davis breaks Shaq’s record, Lakers beat Suns

The Angels Lakers took an important step to avoid the entrance tournament of the NBA with his victory before Suns, Anthony Davis was responsible.

Los Angeles defeated the Phoenix Suns 123-110 in the possible Western Conference playoff preview of the NBA Sunday at the Staples Center. Anthony Davis paved the way in the absence of LeBron James for the Lakers, who improved to 38-30 and snapped their two-game losing streak in the process.

The solid demonstrations of Cameron Payne and Chris paul they weren’t enough for the Suns, who fell to 48-20 overall, but just 1-2 in their last three games.

Anthony Davis tonight: 42 pts

12 REB

5 AST

3 STL

3 BLK

15-17 FT He is the first Laker with a 40/10/5/3/3 game since Shaq in 2001. pic.twitter.com/aMXeJSctzl – StatMuse (@statmuse) May 10, 2021

Also, Davis became the first player of the Lakers to score 40/10/5/3/3 since Shaquille O’Neal did it in 2001. It would be easy to casually dismiss the problems of the Lakers and assume that things will be fine when the playoff time of the NBA based on last season’s championship, but their 2020-21 matches are not a new development.