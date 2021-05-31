Anthony David expresses frustration after injury

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Anthony Davis, he did not play in the second half of his Game 4 meeting with the Phoenix Suns, and was ultimately ruled out of the game with what the team said was a groin strain.

However, seeing the reaction of Anthony Davis after the second half and as he cautiously walked down the tunnel to the locker room, it was pretty clear that he wasn’t right.

Aside from the frustrated look, the pain on the Lakers big man’s face was certainly a disturbing sight.

Here the video:

👀 pic.twitter.com/9ptTjWb0Pp – Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 30, 2021

Other details about the injury should come after the game and in the coming days when the Lakers re-evaluate him. However, depending on the extent of it, Anthony Davis could be out for a significant amount of time or even the entire series against the Suns.