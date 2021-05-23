Anthony David blames himself for Lakers’ loss

The player of the Angels lakers, Anthony Davis blamed himself after his team’s loss to the Phoenix Suns in their first game of the series Playoffs of the NBA.

“In no way are we winning a game, much less a series, with me playing like I did,” he said. Anthony Davis after the game, according to Ryan Ward of the Lakers Nation. “This is mine.”

Davis finished the game with just 13 points, equaling the lowest production of his 34 previous postseason appearances.

The 28-year-old Anthony Davis averaged 28.8 points with just over 55% of shots in the playoffs facing the tilt of the game against the Phoenix Suns.

Despite so, Lebron James expressed appreciation for Davis’s attitude.

“It’s never about one man,” Lebron James said. But I love it when Anthony Davis he puts pressure on himself ”.

Anthony Davis, Lebron James and the Angels lakers They have just over 48 hours to regroup before the series continues on Tuesday.