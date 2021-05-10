Anthénea, a flying saucer, and floating, to spend the holidays | Life

Now that the pandemic is beginning to be contained, it is time to consider a possible vacation. Looking for something completely different?

Under normal conditions, most people prefer to flee from crowds. But after such an unusual year, the number of people seeking to feel surrounded by human beings may increase. If so, Anthénea, a floating hotel suite, it’s not for you.

We have seen many types of hotels, but Anthénea breaks with all conventions. Is about individual suites floating in the sea. And beware, they are also for sale to individuals and companies.

The first thing that catches your eye is its design: it looks like a flying saucer that has crashed into the sea, and it floats on its surface. More poetically, its creators call it a Alcove by the Sea or, a Ship for Earthlings, because it does not move.

This eco-luxury suite is self-sufficient: thanks to solar panels it produces the electricity needed to light the interior, use electrical appliances and manage water. It does not generate waste outside, except clean water.

The suite concept is important, because it is not a houseboat: It does not have a kitchen, although in the variant for sale for individuals, it can be installed. There is also spa, business, and open models versions that the buyer can decorate as desired.

In the specific case of the hotel suite that we see in the video, it is a room for a couple that has a bedroom, bathroom, living room, and spa. Panoramic glass offers a 360-degree view, and a glass floor to see the seabed. It even has underwater access.

Top dome can be raised to expose a spectacular 12-seater viewpoint, which in the Business version is used for business meetings. Although it must be difficult to concentrate to work in such an idyllic place …

An Anthénea dome can accommodate up to 50 people, so social events can also be organized.

In addition to the individual version they are being built Villas Anthénea, where several of these domes are attached to a port.

At the moment it is possible to rent these suites in a dozen places in the world: France, Italy, the United States, Australia, and a few more. If you are interested, you have more information on their website, available in Spanish.