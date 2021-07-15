Anteto’s block on Ayton that sentenced the Bucks-Suns

Giannis Antetokounmpo He did not score 40 points for the third consecutive game, but he was decisive again in the Milwaukee Bucks’ victory over the Phoenix Suns to tie the Finals at two. The Greek finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists. With just over a minute to go, with the Bucks two up, Devin Booker attended Deandre ayton for an allie oop that would have called the duel had it not been for the hands of a gigantic Anteto who blocked his opponent’s mate attempt and allowed the Suns not to equalize the duel. Decisive move.

He’s a FREAK !! pic.twitter.com/psoObkEdef – Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 15, 2021