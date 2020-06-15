Nice video shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo on his social networks, he will surely have flooded all his fans with tenderness. The Greek continues to work on physical preparation for the return of the NBA and decided to involve his little son in his training, Liam Charles Antetokounmpo. The laughter of the little one when he sees his father tickling and loving him is not wasted. The NBA star is humanized and shows that he can also be an MVP as a father.

@ giannis_an34 Workouts are a lot more fun! ♬ Intentions – Justin Bieber