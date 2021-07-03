Antetokounmpo will not be in the sixth game against Atlanta

Bad news for Milwaukee… predictable though. Giannis Antetokounmpo (2.11 meters and 26 years old) will not play the sixth game of the Eastern Conference final versus Altanta Hawks, according to the franchise itself. The Georgia team, meanwhile, is still hopeful that Trae Young can be available despite his foot problems.

The Greek was injured in the fourth game of the series, which the Hawks won (110-88). There were 7:14 minutes to go to the end of the third quarter when, in a fight with Clint Capela, suffered from hyperextension of the left knee. Although he did not suffer structural damage, Anteto could not return to the court and was absent in the fifth game of the tie that was for the Bucks: 123-112 and 3-2 in favor of Milwaukee. With one more victory, they will reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. Almost nothing.

The fall of the two-time NBA MVP has not been the only one in a playoffs that are being a scabech. Nobody has been spared and there are many stars included in an absolutely long injury history: James Harden, Kyrie, Donovan Mitchell, Kawhi, Anthony Davis, Embiid, Conley, Jaylen Brown, Jamal Murray … Some before the playoffs, and others during. A trickle of casualties that has left Paul george as the only member of the best quintets of the season who has played each and every one of the games this postseason.