Antetokounmpo, viral when being caught doing the purchase in a supermarket in Murcia

In the midst of the NBA Finals dispute between the Lakers and the Miami Heat, some of the top players in the championship have begun to enjoy their days off after their teams reached no further in the competition. One of them is the one who has been the most outstanding player of the regular season, and that is also this year that award corresponds to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Greek was chosen MVP for the second consecutive year

The Greek player has become one of the viral characters of the last few hours on social networks, more specifically at the national level in Spain, where it seems that he takes the opportunity to spend his days off. The Milwaukee Bucks player has been hunted in the hours before the second clash between Lakers and Miami while shopping in one of the most famous supermarkets in Spain next to his brother.

Giannis buying the pipes at the Mercadona to watch the Finals in Murcia with his brothers. 2020 is the year of our lives. https://t.co/mB2hi4QdwR – Jose Sáenz de Tejada (@jsaenzdetejada) October 2, 2020

The story has its explanation, and it is that Giannis has taken the opportunity to visit his brother Álex, who curiously a few days ago he signed for UCAM Murcia. The NBA star has been seen in many places in the Region, where, for example, he has posed very satisfied with one of the area’s wines, from the famous Red House in one of the evenings he enjoyed in the company of his family.

Very satisfied with your visit to Murcia

The third of the Antetokounmpo brothers decided to take advantage of his visit to Murcia to buy one of those souvenirs that are worth having at home. The Greek left very satisfied with this wine and wanted to buy the largest bottle of Minami, a Syrah red wine valued at around 365 euros.

For lovers of random news, and those who are getting an explanation for this year 2020, the NBA MVP arrives making the purchase as one more in one of the most frequented supermarkets in Murcia. Of course, in the image they already stand out for their height, an aspect to which many followers have referred in the comments of the publication.