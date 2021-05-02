Antetokounmpo scores 49 points in Milwaukee win over Brooklyn

05/03/2021 at 1:26 AM CEST

Greek power forward Giannis Antetokoumpo, already recovered from the sprain in his right ankle that prevented him from playing on Friday against the Chicago Bulls, contributed 49 points this Sunday in the victory of the Milwaukee Bucks 117-114 over the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA .

Antetokounmpo, which scored 21 of 36 field goals, including four 3-pointers from eight attempts, he also grabbed eight rebounds, gave four assists and put up three blocks.

His great individual work also allowed him to win forward Kevin Durant the Most Valuable Players (MVP) duel after the Nets star had a double-double of 42 points and 10 rebounds, but could not avoid the second consecutive loss of the team. from Brooklyn.

The defeat cost the Nets (43-22) to lose the leadership of the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference that is now back in the hands of the Philadelphia Sixers (42-21), who play tonight in San Antonio against the Spurs.

While the Bucks (40-24), who won the second consecutive game, are within two and a half games of both teams in the fight also to finish with the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Along with Antetokoumpo, forward Khris Middleton achieved a double-double of 26 points, 11 rebounds -10 defensive, distributed six assists and recovered two balls.

While the base Jrue Holiday finished with 18 points, including three 3s from eight attempts he made, grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists.

Along with the great work of Durant, who scored 16 of 33 shots from the field, with 7 of 13 3-point attempts, point guard Kyrie Irving reached 20 points, but was not inspired by the offensive game.

Irving missed 13 of 21 shots from the field, including six of eight 3-point attempts, and finished with seven rebounds and six assists.

Backup guard Landry Shamet continued as the Nets’ sixth player with 17 points after scoring four 3-of-seven attempts.

While the pivot DeAndre Jordan finished as the best Nets player in the paint by contributing a double-double of 10 points, 11 rebounds and a block.

The two teams will meet again for the third and final time on Tuesday, again in Milwaukee, and the winner will get the series, and the advantage if they are tied in the standings at the end of the regular season.