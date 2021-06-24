Antetokounmpo praises Trae Young: “We have to try to make it as difficult for him as possible”

Milwaukee Bucks has found in the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 a wall called Bring young. The Atlanta Hawks star has shone in Game 1 of the tie, and has managed to put the 0-1 in favor of his team. The Bucks, who are now rowing against the tide, need the best version of their top stars if they want to reach the Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was the best in Milwaukee this morning touching the triple-double (34-12-9), has been full of praise for the figure of Trae Young himself, which he says will be his main problem throughout the tie.

“Trae is a great player. We have to make it as difficult for him as possible, be physical with him. We have to avoid first of all sending him to the free throw line, and we must do it from the first minute of each game to the last, something that goes to be difficult. “