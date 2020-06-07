Giannis Antetokounmpo has recently joined the list of NBA players who have spoken out publicly against the racism in the United States following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. The Bucks player has appeared in an organized protest in the city of Milwaukee, in which he has said the following:

“This is our city, everyone’s. We want there to be a change, we need there to be justice. I want to be able to have the peace of mind of seeing my son grow up here in Milwaukee and that he has no fear when it comes to going for a walk in the Street”.