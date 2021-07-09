Antetokounmpo needs help – AS.com

Milwaukee Bucks discovered in one night how you can beat the Phoenix Suns and why you most likely won’t beat the Phoenix Suns. The 2021 Finals go to Wisconsin (third game Sunday night to Monday, 02:00 Spanish time) with a 2-0 that leaves the Bucks in intensive care, one bad step from disengaging completely. And the Suns (after this 118-108) two wins away from the championship ring. And one of stepping on unknown territory: the Arizona franchise has never been within a title win. In his previous two rounds (1976 and 1993) he lost 4-2. So it is before its last frontier. And, quite frankly, it gives off an almost inevitable scent of champion.

Almost: The old playoff axiom goes that a series doesn’t really start until a team wins off their track. Meanwhile, that natural order of the court factor is followed, which actually tends to constantly jump through the air. The Bucks return to their den, in Milwaukee, for two games that will tell us if we really have Finals. It will be the third, in fact: there is no way to imagine Mike Budenholzer’s men coming back from 3-0. But there is a pattern for them to get fully into the series: they have to play like in this second game … but better. They need more individual input from some of their best players. They need to get-more-shots. And let the fluctuation of the track change do your part: more aggressiveness, more arbitration permissiveness, more pressure on the opponent’s wrists …

Not even that will likely pay off, ultimately, but the Bucks have to see the bottle half full or they’ll be airy. They have already shown in these playoffs that they know how to suffer, hold on to life, get ahead. They did it, especially, in the third game against the Nets, also 2-0 against and before the injuries finish crunching the one who was then, still, the consensus favorite in the ring. And, in part, they did it in this second game in Phoenix, a half-finished job in which they did many things to win less the final. Less win. They were much more aggressive, they collapsed the temperate zone so that Chris Paul and Devin Booker would not be primed, they made it easier for Jrue Holiday to harass Paul, they bricked up the paint, they gained the rebound, they penetrated with energy … but they didn’t get enough shots. His excellent start (12-21) was ruined in a horrendous collapse in the second quarter: from 41-41 to 56-45 at halftime, 16 total points (30-16) in that quarter for a team incapable of generating comfortable, sustainable scores; forced to live off the attack rebound and individual actions, often more out of stubbornness than talent.

A never ending chase and no prize

The second part was actually a missed opportunity. For a moment, the Suns had feet of clay. His 65-50 disappeared in a section in which the comeback did not stop hovering: 71-66, 93-88 and 103-07 with more than four minutes to go. There the final break was staged. Connaughton missed his triple to put the Bucks to three and Chris Paul scored his after two attacking rebounds from his teammates. It was a metaphor for a second time in which Paul and Booker responded to every attempt to a rival who displayed healthy desperation and a worrying lack of offensive talent. Surgical shots, many very difficult, every time the marker was compressed. And, the other side of the coin, mistakes in every capital stock of Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. As much as the Bucks defend brilliantly, that Budenholzer does not stop trying things and that Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves exciting efforts, they cannot win if Middleton finishes with 11 points on 16 shots (5/16) and Holiday with 17 on 21 (7 / twenty-one). There’s no more. Sometimes basketball is that simple.

Because Giannis left a memorable match, which would have passed the history of the Finals if his team had consummated the comeback. The Greek left his heart on the court and was about to demolish logic less than two weeks later, it should be remembered, of nearly bursting his knee in Game 4 against the Hawks. He finished with 42 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks. A 15/22 in shots and a (he received a million sticks) 11/18 in free throws with a decent level of success in a second half full of superhuman energy: 30 points, including 13 in a row to support his team and reopen the game in a third quarter that closed with 20. The top in a Finals set since Michael Jordan’s 22 in 1993. Also in the second game of the series… and also in Phoenix. Giannis played over 40 minutes and finished (I remember: his knee shouldn’t allow him to be anywhere near his 100%) with a +3 on the court. It is, in two games, a +4 for him. Which leaves his teammates at -27 in the 20 minutes in which he has rested.

The point is that, although the 2-0 is a horrible drag and this second collision left the feeling that the rival always has a little more, it is always one step further, the Bucks are one win, a good third game away, from feeling like things can still happen in these Finals. They need Middleton at his best and they need Jrue to do something in attack, just enough to not get in the way and complement his level in defense (extraordinary this time). It is what remains beyond Giannis and the effort of Tucker, Brook Lopez and a Connaughton who made rude mistakes on decisive plays but killed himself at work, made four triples and finished with 14 points and 7 rebounds to balance a bench war that it is equaling itself through misfortunes: if in the first game Dario Saric fell, this time Torrey Craig did, also with a (apparently) ugly knee injury. If, like the Croatian, the forward is left out of the series, the Suns will hardly have anything on the inside that is not a Kaminsky that Monty Williams would not want to see on the court in any way, not in a Finals and in the two battles to address that come now. An important factor because, to force hang, the bet of the Bucks is going to be the muscle; cement and glued in areas.

Devin Booker, every time it took

While history was in the defeated, in the contradictions that make him be fearsome and docile in different sections of the same games, in his heroic reactions and his shots in the feet and how much there is in his miscalculation defeats in the adjustments and how much out of sheer talent deficit, the Suns won. With formidable merit and in a game much more difficult than the first, with difficulties more similar to those that the Clippers posed in the West final.. That’s what this team does: it wins. Win and win and win. With a very tough defense that accepts all challenges, against large and small quintets; with the ability to melt the rivals by hero ball (baskets of their stars) or circulation to connect the secondary players. After their free throw overdose in the first game, they barely shot in the second (0/1 between Paul and Booker). From 18 assists they went to 26, and although they lost more balls and ran less in transition (7-17 for the Bucks) they converted their 11 triples on Tuesday into 20 with a final 50% (20/40). And they suffered in the rebound and the paint (28-54 for the visitor) but they were right there, in the trenches, in the decisive attacks.

This is how they undermined the Bucks: with the toughness of Jae Crowder (11 points, 10 rebounds and a thousand hits to Giannis), the intelligence of Cam Johnson and a comprehensive, full performance by Mikal Bridges (27 points, 7 rebounds). Another great collective display bordered by his two teachers, the professor and the pupil, Batman and Robin … or rather two different and equally devastating versions of Batman. Chris Paul did not control this game like the first and added six losses, something very rare in him. But he made essential shots in very hot moments and finished with 23 points and 8 assists (15 + 6 in the second half). And Booker started failing but ended up getting super class baskets, impossible to defend, chloroform hits every time the Bucks set the alarm clock: 31 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 7/12 in triples. And 21 points with a 5/7 from the line of three in the second half, when the game was really in question.

The Bucks aren’t that far off, but it feels like they’re far enough away. And many times that is enough. It remains for them to assault logic and for that, that is their hope now that they return home, they have a warrior like Giannis Antetokounmpo, a leader with stripes and an unshakable faith. It is necessary that the others (Middleton and Jrue) accompany in attack … or we will have little to scratch in these Finals that have the Suns two steps away from the ring. The last ones, almost always the most difficult to give.