Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Holiday give Bucks first win

05/23/2021 at 11:01 AM CEST

EFE

The Greek power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was once again the leader of the Milwaukee Bucks by contributing a double-double of 26 points with 18 rebounds and led them to a 109-107 victory in overtime against the Miami Heat in the opening game of the first series Eastern Conference playoff round.

But Antetokunmpo and the Bucks had to need the decisive plays starring the forward Khris middleton and the base Jrue Holiday in the last seconds of extra time when they scored the winning basket and put the plug that prevented the forward Jimmy Butler, of the Heat, make the last try of triple.

Butler, who finished as the Heat’s third-leading scorer, tied the basket at 99 when the horn sounded at the end of regulation time and forced overtime.

The Bucks were always in control of the scoreboard, but they did not have their best scoring inspiration from outside the perimeter, leaving with only five 3s of 31 attempts to 20 of 50 of the Heat, which was what kept them in the fight.

The Milwaukee team had never made fewer than seven 3s in a game during the regular season.

But in the end Middleton with 27 points, including the winning basket, six rebounds and six assists, along with Holiday, who also contributed a double-double of 20 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals made the difference in favor of the Bucks.

Despite his decisive contribution, Antetokounmpo he scored just 6 of 13 on free throws. During the last 1:06 of regulation time, the Greek was 2 of 5 from the line and had a 10-second violation that prevented him from getting another free kick attempt that would have ensured the victory for his team.

The Cuban American pivot Brook Lopez with 18 points and eight rebounds he completed the list of the four Bucks players who had double-digit numbers and were placed with a 1-0 advantage in the series that they will play in the best of seven games.

Holiday he scored an unusual basket late in the second quarter. It looked like the point guard was attempting an assist to Antetokounmpo, but the ball went through the hoop.

The Bucks are making their fifth straight playoff appearance to match the second-longest streak in team history. They made the postseason 12 consecutive times between 1980 and 1991.

The veteran Slovenian point guard Goran dragic, who came out of reserve, finished as the Heat leader by contributing 25 points, including five triples, the last one he achieved with 20.6 seconds left in overtime that put the score in a tie at 107.

The guard-forward Duncan robinson With 24 other points, including seven 3-pointers from 10 attempts, he was the Heat’s second-leading scorer and Butler he finished with a double-double of 17 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, two ball recoveries and another six losses.

While the All-Star center of the Heat, Bam Adebayo he delivered under the hoops with 12 rebounds, but scored just nine points after missing 11 of 15 shots from the field.

This is the third time the Heat have faced the Bucks in the postseason. The Heat swept the Bucks in the first round in 2013 before defeating Milwaukee in the second round last year.

This game featured the most attendance for a Milwaukee home game this season.

Revised coronavirus pandemic guidelines imposed by the Milwaukee Health Department allowed the Bucks to fill 50% of the Fiserv Forum seats this season, resulting in an attendance of around 9,000 fans.

The Bucks had closed the regular season by playing home games at 18% capacity, or about 3,300 people.

Game fan attendance will increase even more when this series moves to Miami for the third of the series to be played after the second in Milwaukee on Monday.

The Heat announced Saturday that they could have as many as 17,000 fans in their playoff games on their field at American Airlines Arena.