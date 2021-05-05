Antetokounmpo, leader of the Bucks to win the Nets again and sweep the mini series

05/05/2021 at 8:35 AM CEST

EFE

The field advantage was again decisive and the Greek power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo made the most of it with a contribution of a double-double of 36 points and 12 rebounds that helped the Milwaukee Bucks to beat Brooklyn Nets 124-118 for the second consecutive game and swept the mini series.

The Bucks (41-24) took advantage of a rally in the fourth quarter to beat the Nets (43-23), who lost the third consecutive game and are a game and a half behind the Philadelphia Sixers (44-21), leaders of the Atlantic Division, and the Eastern Conference.

While the Bucks, who secured their fifth consecutive playoff appearance, are a game and a half behind the Nets in the fight for second place and three from the Sixers.

The Bucks are chasing their first NBA title since 1971. They scored the NBA’s best regular season record in 2018-19 and 2019-20, but lost in the Eastern Conference finals two seasons ago and in the second round last year.

Milwaukee blew a 10-point lead in the second half and trailed 97-103 with 10 minutes remaining, but responded with an 18-1 run.

Brooklyn cut the margin to four with 1:02 left, but Antetokounmpo he sank a pair of free throws and point guard Jrue Holiday made a robbery in the last minute that sealed the victory.

Holiday, who grows with his game every day, had a double-double of 23 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

The escort Donte DiVincenzo Milwaukee had a career-high 15 rebounds and finished with a double-double while also scoring 10 points.

While forward Khris Middleton had 23 points and seven rebounds that also helped the Bucks win.

The base Kyrie irving with 38 points he was the leading scorer for the Nets, who again lost the duel under the hoops with 39 rebounds to 55 for the Bucks.

The eaves Kevin Durnt another 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists, which also did not prevent the Nets from losing.