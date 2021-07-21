Antetokounmpo: “I was able to go to a super team, but this is the way”

Giannis Antetokounmpo has led Milwaukee bucks in the achievement of the NBA title of the 2020/21 season. The Greek player has been named MVP of the Finals after scoring 50 points in the decisive sixth match against Phoenix suns. After the duel, in front of the press, he spoke of the keys to victory with his two well-held trophies:

“I wanted to do it this way. It’s easy to go the other way and win the ring with someone else, it’s easy, but I’ve been able to go to a super team and just have done my part to win a championship, but this is the tricky way to do it. get it. And we’ve done it. We fucking done it !.

Lesson in humility

In a beautiful reflection on what victory means to him and his people, Giannis ends by stating that it would not be a problem for him not to win a ring again. Which is full at the moment:

“I am blessed. I am truly blessed. This is for Greece and Nigeria, my two countries, for Africa and for Europe. But above all it is for those who have dreams, so they don’t stop believing, so they don’t stop dreaming and work for what they want. I am really happy. If I never have the opportunity to sit in this chair again I agree with it. “