The Greek power forward of the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, said the most difficult opponent to cover within the NBA is the shooting guard James Harden, of the Houston Rockets.

TO Antetokounmpo He’s been tasked with defending his team from some of the NBA’s most explosive players.

Statements to that effect from Antetokounmpo occurred when he and his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, this week they had a question and answer session on live Instagram.

A fan asked him who he considered to be the most trouble-shooting player to cover and, after thinking for a few moments, the Greek player pointed to Harden, the Rockets star.

The response caused basketball fans to consider Harden as one of the best attackers, but the question remains whether Antetokounmpo He acted with irony, since between them there has been a series of friction.

The two players have had a constant fight since last year, so Antetokounmpo he may have been ironic about his adversary.

When Antetokounmpo He was picking his list for the All-Star Party on a live television broadcast.He had a fun time stating that he wasn’t sure whether to select Harden, Kemba Walker, or Trae Young.

Antetokounmpo said he did not want to choose Harden because he would rather have a teammate to pass the ball.

Harden He is averaging 34.4 points per game this season with the Rockets, which put him at the forefront of the league as the leading scorer, although the Houston team, which ranks first in the Southwest Division, is fifth in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Bucks rank first in the Eastern Conference and have the best record in the League (53-12).

