Antetokounmpo Bucks stay one win away from the ring

The prodigious victory of the Milwaukee (USA) was based on the fantastic performance of their star trio: Giannis Antetokounmpo (32 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists), Khris Middleton (29 points and 7 rebounds) and Jrue Holiday ( 27 points and 13 assists) All three were involved in the key play of the night.

After dominating the game with a firm hand from the second quarter, the Bucks found the Suns within one point (119-120) and with home possession with only 29 seconds left. The ball went to Devin Booker, but Holiday snatched it from him. and gave a tremendous alley-oop to the counterattack to Antetokounmpo, who also received an additional free kick. The Greek failed from the personal, but grabbed his own rebound and Middleton sentenced in free practice.

NBA

The Bucks resist Booker’s magic and call the final

07/15/2021 AT 07:35

After four local victories in the first four games, the Bucks, who lost 2-0 in these Finals, were crowned on the road in a duel of great offensive artillery (the two teams over 55% in field shots) and they knew control the rebound (37 with 11 offenses, vs. 35 for the Suns). Devin Booker scored 40 pointsBut he found himself too lonely on the Suns offense for most of the night.

Until the outcome, the locals missed the best version of Chris Paul, about whom rumors circulate about his physical problems. However, the veteran base he finished with 21 points and 11 assists and was key to trying a comeback that, in the end, proved impossible. The fifth game featured the excitement of the big events, controversial refereeing, a great atmosphere in Phoenix and a luxury spectator in the front row: LeBron James

NBA

Bucks-Suns: Colossal Antetokounmpo brings Milwaukee closer

07/12/2021 AT 07:16

NBA

Suns-Bucks: Not even a monstrous Antetokounmpo stops the Phoenix

07/09/2021 AT 07:18