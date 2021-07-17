Antetokounmpo asks the Bucks for ambition and not focus on the past

07/17/2021 at 7:01 AM CEST

The Milwaukee bucks managed to tie the NBA Finals after losing 2-0 to the Phoenix suns, but its star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, asked his team for one more effort to achieve an away victory on Saturday that would give them the home court factor. “We have to move on. We cannot focus on the past,” he said at a press conference in Phoenix (USA) on Friday. “We have to continue to be better every day. Hopefully we can do our job because it is not finished yet,” he added.

After the two victories in Milwaukee (USA) of the Bucks (2-2), with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton as leaders, the Finals are already back in Phoenix, where the fifth game will be played on Saturday. So far, all four Finals games have resulted in home victories, for which the Suns retain the home court factor.

Antetokounmpo, who in the fourth game touched the triple-double (26 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists) and who for now has been the most decisive player in these Finals, once again praised Middleton’s magnificent work in that meeting, which was decisive with 40 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. “We need him to keep doing this. We need him to keep closing games. He’s really good at this,” he explained. The Greek said he is very proud of his teammate and admitted that Middleton’s quality may not be appreciated “enough”. “He had 40 points in the Finals and was not chosen in the All-Star this year. What are we talking about?” He wondered.

The Bucks this year has become a team used to traced series with the result against, since in the semifinals of the Eastern Conference they were losing 0-2 against the Brooklyn Nets (4-3 final for Milwaukee) and in the Eastern final they started down 0-1 against the Atlanta Hakws (4-2 ultimately for Antetokounmpo). In this sense, the Bucks figure applauded the competitive instinct and the tireless effort of his team. “I think we have worked extremely hard throughout the year to build winning habits. Competing in every game. It seems to me that when you compete in every game you put yourself in a position to win,” he said.