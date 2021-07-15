Antetokounmpo after equaling the Finals: “We continue to believe in ourselves”

07/15/2021 at 11:46 AM CEST

Arnau blanch

The Milwaukee Bucks tied the Finals of the NBA against the Phoenix Suns (2-2) and its star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, applauded the faith and perseverance of his team to take a very tough and disputed match (109-103).

“At the end of the game we continue to believe in ourselves,” he said at the post-game press conference. “We want to win the ring and the team proved it tonight, but we must continue to improve. We have to keep taking steps forward and keep playing good basketball, “he added.

Antetokounmpo, who dominated both the second and third games of the Finals, touched the triple-double with 26 points (11 of 19 shooting), 14 rebounds and 8 assists and also put a providential and spectacular stopper to Deandre Ayton.

But this time who emerged as the hero of the Bucks was Khris Middleton, with 40 points (15 of 33 in shots), 6 rebounds and 4 assists, and who also showed great coolness to tie up the local victory in the final minutes. Antetokounmpo was “proud” of Middleton and highlighted his full confidence in him.

The Finals now return to Phoenix, where the fifth game will be played on Saturday in which the Suns will try to keep the home court factor in their favor.