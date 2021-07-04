Antetokoumpo, doubt for the first game of the NBA final

07/04/2021 at 10:21 CEST

The head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Mike budenholzer, stated that he still does not know if Giannis Antetokounmpo will be ready to play the first NBA game against the Phoenix Suns on July 6.

Following the Bucks’ victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, the Milwaukee team won the Eastern Conference final series 4-2, allowing them to play in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

Budenholzer praised the attitude of the Greek player who is recovering from the hyperextension of a knee that he suffered in the fourth game of the series against the Hawks.

“It is something that goes day by day. We will give new information when appropriate. The conversations with him are private and we will see how he is every day,” said the Bucks coach after the game against the Hawks, which the Milwaukee team won. 107-118.

Budenholzer explained about Antetokounmpo to see “that leadership, that connection, that commitment of a player that you know is dying to be playing. I love his energy on the bench, the coherence he brings to our group.”

The Bucks coach ended by noting that it was “bittersweet” that Antetokounmpo couldn’t play the last two games of the series against the Hawks. “But I think he understands that there is a way we want to play basketball. He is a big part of that but if he has to be on the bench for whatever reason, we have to be able to play, we need confident players.”