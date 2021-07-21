Antetokoumpo dedicated the championship won to Kobe Bryant last night, recalling a tweet from Kobe two years ago.

Giannis Antetokoumpo he is already an NBA champion. His spectacular 50-point performance in Game 6 was key for the Milwaukee bucks were proclaimed NBA champions by second time in its history after fifty years of drought. A new title for the franchise led by a Giannis Antetokoumpo who had set himself the challenge not to leave the team and bring a new ring to the city. But this goal had already been entrusted to him by the deceased Kobe bryant two years before.

Since his retirement, Kobe Bryant had had a very pedagogical work with the new superstars of the league, advising them and even training with them on some occasions. In 2017, Antetokoumpo wrote a tweet to Kobe asking him a challenge for your NBA career, something that the guard had already done with other players. Kobe’s answer would be one word. “Mvp”. A challenge at that time unthinkable but that after two years Antetokoumpo would end up proclaiming himself the most valuable player in the league. When the Greek remembered that exchange of tweets, he asked Kobe for a new challenge. This time, the entrusted task would be to win the NBA ring.

After two years, Antetokoumpo he kept his word and it is already NBA champion. In his post-match press conference, he did not hesitate to dedicate a few words where the Greek thanked him for the trust and support placed in him and that his words had made him work harder to get where he is today.

The Milwaukee Bucks are once again champions thanks to a Giannis Antetokumpo who has shown that with humility and work the objectives are met.

