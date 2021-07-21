Anteto, undisputed MVP of the Finals after scoring 50 points

Milwaukee bucks has achieved the second ring in its history after beating 4-2 in the Finals at Phoenix suns with an unleashed Giannis Antetokounmpo who was chosen M2020/21 NBA Finals VP unanimously. The Greek was the best of his team in all the games and destroyed his rival with 50 points in the last duel. In addition, he finished 17 of 19 in free throws, turning his only weakness into strength at the key moment of the duel. Anteto was simply perfect when the most was expected of him.

The numbers are not deceiving. With three games with more than 40 points (one with 50) Anteto has averaged a whopping 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.8 blocks and a 61.8 percent shooting from the field. He is the first player capable of averaging 10/30/5 with more than sixty percent shooting accuracy in a Finals.

Thus, at 26, Giannis is on his way to being a Legend. He has already achieved 1 ring, 2 MVPs, a Finals MVP, 1 DPOY (best defender), 1 MIP (most improved), he has been 5 times All Star, he has finished 5 times in an All-NBA Team and 4 in an All-NBA Defensive Team. Almost nothing. Tremendous. Absurd.

Giannis Antetokounmpo accepts the 2020-21 Bill Russell #NBAFinals MVP trophy! pic.twitter.com/iCYriEyt76 – NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2021

Untied

Giannis Antetokounmpo has no roof. If he establishes himself as a good free throw shooter and improves his 3-point percentages, he will become simply unstoppable. So far, he has already won everything that can be won in the NBA. AWESOME.