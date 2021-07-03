Anteto and Young doubt for the sixth game between Bucks and Hawks

In the early morning from Saturday to Sunday Atlanta Hawks Y Milwaukee bucks they play the sixth game of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Bucks are 3-2 up and if they win at State Farm Arena they will play an NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. The Hawks, for their part, are looking to force Game 7. The fifth game could not be played by either of the two great stars of both teams, nor Giannis Antetokounmpo in those of Wisconsin nor Bring young in Georgia.

Thus, the last we know of the ailments of both players is that they will remain a doubt until before the start of the decisive match. Both the Hawks and the Bucks have made their stars “questionable” heading into Saturday’s decisive game.

The Hawks list Trae Young as questionable for Game 6 of the Eastern Comference finals. – Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 2, 2021

Thus, with both stars marked as doubtful before the decisive encounter, it is difficult to make a prediction about who can take the cat into the water. To date, a lot of equality between both teams.

Bring Young, key

Considering what was seen in the fifth game, with an exhibition of the Bucks led by Brook López, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday and accompanied by an unleashed Bobby Portis, we dare to say that the Hawks have more dependence on Trae Young than Anteto’s Bucks in this series.

What is clear, seen what has been seen, is that if one of the two manages to return, it could determine the game at its value. We will see…