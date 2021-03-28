Antequera and Torremolinos split the points in a goalless match (0-0)

03/28/2021 at 4:51 PM CEST

The Antequera and the Torremolinos tied at zero in the match played this Sunday in The Maulí. The Antequera He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Alhaurin De La Torre away from home (0-2) and the other in front of Melilla CD in his fiefdom (4-0). On the part of the visiting team, the Torremolinos won the Union Estepona at home 1-0 and previously did it also in his stadium, against the Alhaurin De La Torre by 3-1. After the result obtained, the Antequera team is third after the end of the match, while the Torremolinos is fourth.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

The referee gave a yellow card to Alex Portillo by the local team already Lopez, Amaya and Caturla by the Torremolinos team.

After this tie at the end of the match, the Antequera it was placed in the third position of the table with 30 points, with a position of access to the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF. For his part, Torremolinos With this point he got the fourth place with 28 points, in the place of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF, at the end of the match.

Data sheetAntequera:Iván, Carlos Jiménez, Mauro, Álex Portillo, Rafilla, Narbona (Fran, min.67), Joaquín (Aguilar, min.88), Sergio Díaz, Joselillo (Sergio García, min.67), Luismi (Corbacho, min.88 ) and Del MoralTorremolinos:Cesar, Lasly, Ezequiel, David Sánchez, Nacho Lapeira, Caturla, Gerrit, Amaya, López, Pedro Mérida and OñateStadium:The MaulíGoals:0-0