Antequera and Mancha Real draw goalless at El Maulí (0-0)

Apr 14, 2021 at 9:04 PM CEST

The match held this Wednesday in The Maulí and who faced the Antequera and to Royal Stain it ended with a 0-0 draw between the two contenders. The Antequera He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against him Almeria B. Regarding the visiting team, the Royal Stain He came from beating 3-0 at home to The stick in the last game held. With this result, the Antequera team is fourth after the end of the match, while the Royal Stain is second.

During the first half of the game, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

Neither team managed to score in the second period, so the match ended with a score of 0-0.

The referee of the duel showed two yellow cards. Of the two teams, Carlos Jimenez of the local team and Ordoñez The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

With this result, the Antequera he gets 32 points and the Royal Stain with 40 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Antequera is against him Torredonjimeno, Meanwhile he Royal Stain will face the Velez.

Data sheetAntequera:Iván, Álex Portillo, Carlos Jiménez, Sergio Díaz, Fran, Mauro (Narbona, min.61), Crespo (Aguilar, min.68), Joaquín, Joselillo (Duah-Adusei, min.76), Corbacho (Sergio García, min. .76) and LuismiRoyal Stain:Lopito, Raúl, Sebas, Rentero, Ordoñez, Fran Fernández, Juanma, Juanfran García, Fran Oller, Jose Enrique and Urko ArroyoStadium:The MaulíGoals:0-0