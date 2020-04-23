This is a set for a three-track circus: it must renew a 20-year-old program, one of the most beloved on the Spanish grill, without scaring away its lifelong audience. At the same time, a format developed by its fiercest rival, Telecinco, has to fit into Antena 3’s aesthetic. And finally, it is obliged to be one of the first sets to adapt to the laws of the coronavirus.

In the Pasapalabra set the three great challenges that the venerable contest faces now that a new stage in Antena 3 is about to begin after 13 years in Telecinco. All three are solved, they say at home, with the same directive. “We understand that what people demanded was to see Pasapalabra in their homes,” promises Juanra Martín, the image director of Atresmedia, one of the great veterans of the world and responsible for the new set. “Our intention was not to be avant-garde but to renew a family program.”

The set is a television item whose importance costs both exaggeration and explanation. Its forms and spaces dictate the tone and rhythm of what happens in it, although that influence does not always reach the viewer’s consciousness. Like any other design, it operates on a sensory plane, where a poorly made decision at any point in development can ruin the whole. Precisely, in Pasapalabra the tone and rhythm are clearly recorded in generations of spectators. The set had little scope to innovate. “We work with the same guidelines that the program has always had: the color very blue, because historically it has always been that way. If you close your eyes and they say Pasapalabra, he is the color that comes to mind. There is a counterpoint of orange, because the competition imposes having two colors, but we do not play with more tones or more stories. Then yes we have modified some things, especially the forms. The table is still round but with an imprint reminiscent of the things we do at Atresmedia, with more technology and more audiovisual content. We have played with the name of Pasapalabra to build the lecterns. A good part of the decoration is LED lights and screens, even the audience stands, which for now are going to remain empty ”.

Who also carries the work of balancing the new with the old is Roberto Leal, the new and fifth presenter of the program after 13 years of Christian Gálvez. In his first programs he will invite, on the side of the famous, the actress Marta Hazas, the former basketball player Fernando Romay, the presenter Berta Collado, and the actor Canco Rodríguez. Chenoa will go later, according to Vertele.

The show is already recording what will be its first broadcasts in a world where all releases have been delayed. “We had the scenery done and the cornavirus came,” regrets Martín. Delaying the date was ruled out – “what the hell to delay,” explains Martín-, and it was decided to change the scenery to reduce the risk of contagion. At the table, the chairs used to be 80 centimeters apart; now they are at 163. The presenter sat 130 centimeters from them, now he is three meters away; It will approach two only during the Rosco test, which, Martín warns, is almost the same. “The Rosco is little changeable.”

Pasapalabra was born in Antena 3, in the year 2000. At that time Martín was not yet in Atresmedia. He worked on the image of the San Sebastián Festival and directed the Canal Plus one. Soon after, he would go to TVE, where, in 2004, the image of the public body changed to the one we have now. Also that of the news. Soon he went to Atresmedia, where he also changed the logos, and defined the aesthetics of the house, especially in La Sexta. There is something symmetrical about his return to Pasapalabra and how he adjusts the format to fit his vision. “We have updated it a lot compared to 2000,” he explains. “In ours there are letters on the floor, as they were in the origins, only then they were painted with paint. Then the aesthetics were very different, they were decorated with wood and painting, but although times have changed, and have changed, it is the same scenario. “

