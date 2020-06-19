The Digital News Report has published its 2020 edition, in which highlights the hegemonic role of television as a source of information and, specifically, highlights the trust of citizens in Atresmedia and RTVE. The report, considered one of the most important in terms of consumption of digital information, is produced each year by the . Institute for the Study of Journalism of the Oxford University, counting for the Spanish section with the collaboration of the University of Navarra.

Atresmedia and RTVE, leading televisions in the Digital News Report 2020

The study again places television as the preferred type of medium for the population. 45% of respondents trust the small screen, while the percentage decreases when talking about radio (40%), newspapers and their portals (39%), the websites of television and radio stations (30%), digital newspapers (29%) and social networks (25%).

As for the informative marks, Antenna 3 is the one that generates the most trust in citizens with 57% of respondents in favor. Nearby is TVE, which gets 56% approval and ties with regional or local newspapers. LaSexta is in third position with 55%. It is necessary to skip the main national newspapers to reach Telecinco, which with 44% is the worst rated news brand of the 15 selected for the report.

RTVE improvement in two years

‘Antena 3 news’ is emerging as the main source for information with 48%, followed by ‘laSexta news’ with 36%. It is followed by TVE’s ‘Newscast’ (35%), ‘Telecinco News’ (35%) and Cuatro (23%). Although the Atresmedia group comes out of this study very strongly, the success of RTVE is remarkable. The public entity obtained a twelfth position in 2018 in the trust ranking and, in 2019, a fourth place; milestone that now improves with a second position.