Antena 3 recovers this scene from ‘Compañeros’ that is shared non-stop: “It’s surprising”

Antena 3 has recovered in its Tik Tok profile a scene from the well-remembered Companions series that is very much in line with the present day due to the pride festivities. Perhaps that is why the images have jumped to Twitter, where they are being shared with enthusiasm.

In the video in question appears the actor Miguel Rellán, who in the series gave life to Professor Félix Torán, talking about homosexuality and tolerance in a speech that many would like to listen to today.

“What you should be concerned about is not whether I like men or women, but their intolerant behavior, their absolutely intolerant behavior,” begins the teacher of Philosophy and History.

“Being homosexual, and it is almost ashamed to have to say this again, being homosexual is not a defect, nor a disease, nor does it incapacitate anyone to be a good professional. What difference does it make whether I am or not? ”, Ends up saying the character played by Miguel Rellán, who was precisely one of those who shared the video.

Manuel Ríos San Martín, screenwriter of the series, who has written: “Siempre Compañeros” has also echoed him. Precisely to that message a user has responded: “I saw her again recently and I was surprised by the amount of tolerant messages that the series deals with. It is surprising that today, more than 20 years later, these issues continue to be addressed, but sometimes from hatred and not from reflection ”.

Another follower has pointed out: “What is scary is the validity of the discourse so many years later and how little we have advanced.” And Ríos San Martín has pointed out: “I think we have made progress, but there is a minority that makes a lot of noise …

