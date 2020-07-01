The coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate the news focus, although television consumption has decreased as an expected consequence of the de-escalation. In this « new normal » Antena 3 continues to see its support for information supported by clearly leading the month of June. For the sixth consecutive month, the Atresmedia chain remains at the top in the weighting of the desktop and night editions, as indicated in the Barlovento Comunicación report. The ‘Antena 3 news 1’ on June 2 became the sixth most watched broadcast in June, with 2,963,000 viewers and a 21% share. This newscast filters up to 13 emissions in the top 25 of the month. Next, we analyze the data by strings and strips.

Sandra Golpe, at the head of ‘Antena 3 Noticias 1’

‘Antena 3 news’ leads with 16.9% and 2,124,000 viewers on average, growing +0.7 points compared to May. It widens its difference with ‘Informativos Telecinco’, which only grew by +0.1 tenth and reached 16.2% and 2,030,000 viewers. The ‘Newscast’ of La 1 confirms its downward trend and closes the podium with 10.8% and 1,400,000 viewers, -1 point less than the previous month. As for ‘laSexta Noticias’, it also fell (-0.8) to end up signing 9.2% and not reaching one million viewers (998,000).

Informational data in June 2020

If we analyze the news by stripes, Antena 3 continues to send on the desktop from Monday to Friday. Sandra Golpe scores 19.4% and 2,580,000 viewers at the head of ‘Antena 3 noticias 1’, which represents growth of +0.6. He has already 29 months in a row as the leader of his strip. ‘Informativos Telecinco 15:00’ is the second option, although it drops to 15.8% (-0.2). For its part, ‘Telediario 1’ lost -1 point (10.9%) and tied in share with ‘laSexta noticias 14h’, which also dropped -0.2 tenths, but with fewer viewers than the public network.

Telecinco, leader at night

Telecinco maintains its privileged position at night, both from Monday to Friday and at the weekend. ‘Telecinco News 21:00 ‘gathers 17% and 2,102,000 viewers from Monday to Friday, growing +0.3 compared to April. Following is ‘Antena 3 noticias 2’, which rises +1.4 to reach 15.9% and 1,950,000 viewers. Also dropped ‘Newscast 2’ (-0.8 to sign 10.6%) and ‘laSexta news 20h’ (-2 points for 7.7%).

The weekend also for Telecinco. ‘Telecinco Weekend News’ leads the desktop with 16.3% (+0.4), followed by ‘Antena 3 weekend news’ with 15.3% (-0.2), ‘Weekend news’ with 10.9% (-1) and ‘laSexta weekend news’, which signs 9.1% (-0.6). Saturday and Sunday nights are also for the Mediaset channel, which leads with 15%, ahead of Antena 3 (12.2%), La 1 (10%) and laSexta (7.4%).