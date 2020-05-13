Is something changing in the world of pay TV? Although it is early to establish a trend, in the first quarter of the year the pay television that has added the most subscribers has been Atresmedia, owner of Antena 3 and La Sexta, among other open channels. Right behind it has been located Vodafone, while Telefónica and Orange have lost subscribers. The first two they do not emit football and they bet on series and cinema.

According to data from January to March provided by Vodafone on Tuesday, the British operator raised its pay television customers in Spain at 41,000, reaching the total figure of 1.4 million subscribers. Vodafone decided last year to go for the movies and series and abandon the fight for football, too expensive according to the CEO, Antonio Coimbra.

«We have the best offer of cinema and television in Spain. We offer 88 of the 100 most popular series According to the IMDb ranking, while our rivals are 78 and 69 ″, Coimbra said on Tuesday during the press conference to present the results.

While Vodafone gains clients, Telefónica and Orange, the only ones that offer soccer, have lost subscribers in these first three months of the year. “It had nothing to do with suspension of sports competitions because it was in the middle of March, “said Coimbra. “It is only two weeks into the quarter and we have been uploading subscribers for six months,” he explains.

Telefónica has lost 41,500 subscribers to its pay television in the quarter, until closing March with 4,032 million customers. For its part, Orange, which has already confirmed that it will continue to offer football, has lost 20,000 subscribers. It adds up to March 30, 698,000 clients.

Atresmedia

Atresmedia has won the three telephone operators – which offer pay television along with landline, mobile and internet – this quarter. Its payment platform, AtresPlayer Premium, which has released, among others, series such as ‘La valla’ and ‘Veneno’, has earned 110,000 new subscribers, closing the quarter at 235,000.

AtresPlayer, which is more affordable than telephony operators and issues its own production, has performed better, according to the data of both companies, than Mediaset. Atresmedia does not offer football either, as does its rival, which has maintained “more than 130,000 subscribers” every month in the first quarter.