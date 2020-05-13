The Antena 3 grill, like the rest of the chains, has had to adapt to the coronavirus crisis, which paralyzed filming and the production of different entertainment programs. Such was the case of ‘Tu cara me suena’, which was left without any more recorded finery from its eighth edition, or with ‘La voz’ and the new talent ‘Mask Singer’.

Today, during the virtual presentation of the new ‘Pasapalabra’, Antena 3 explained what plans do you have to resume these formats: “Each program has a different peculiarity. We consider that In ‘Your face sounds to me’ it is essential that there be, or at least a fairly acceptable amount of it, “said Carmen Ferreiro, the director of Programs at Atresmedia.

The talent presented by Manel Fuentes, who was about to start the stage of the live shows, might have a hard time coming back soon: “We are seeing how the situation evolves, how the phases are happening, and based on that, we will resume it to record the final phase,” Ferreiro has reported to the media.

In the case of ‘Mask singer’ slated to premiere in springThis crisis has affected its landing date: “Some programs are not going to be broadcast on the scheduled dates, but the moment we can resume, especially the larger programs, we will,” he explained.

For his part, ‘La Voz’, which already had new recorded deliveries of its second edition in the chain, it will have to also wait to see the light. It must be remembered that the final phase of the talent is live, so there would be no guarantees that it could be broadcast in the near future.

.