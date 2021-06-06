Antcliff and Southgate, co-leaders of the European Open and the Spanish, far away

The australian Maverick Antcliff and English Mattwew southgate, both with 139 strokes (-5), after presenting second cards with 68 (-4) and 69 (-3), respectively, share the lead of the European Open, of the European Circuit, which is played in the club Green Eagle from Hamburg (Germany), and which is played over 54 holes.

On a complicated field, especially in pairs 5, and where only 33 of the 145 players who came out this Sunday presented cards under par, 28-year-old Antcliff and still without victories on the European Tour, where he got the card in 2020 after a brilliant career in the Chinese Circuit (3 wins and achieved the Order of Merit), he made a second round with five birdies and a single bogey. Southgate, 32, who suffered a career break in 2015 after being detected testicular cancer, left this Sunday at 69 strokes, with four birdies and two bogeys.

Both lead in a blow to the quartet made up of the Italian Edoardo Molinari, who with 65 strokes (-7) presented the best card of the day, the Scots David Law, who left at 71, and Scott jamieson (70), and the Dutch Darius van driel, which presented 69.

Very off the hook are the five Spaniards who passed the cut (the Catalans were eliminated among others Pablo Larrazabal Y Adri arnaus), especially the best after the first day, the also Catalan Emilio Cuartero, who was the best classified in the top 20 with total par but a ball in the water on the 18th hole made him sign a double bogey-7 for 75 strokes and fall to +2 total.

Among the best routes of the day is that of Jorge Campillo, with 67 (-5), with six birdies and a bogey. The pity is that he is still depleted by the bad first day, where he left at 78.

2nd day (par 72, cut: 147, +3):

139 Maverick Antcliff (Aus) 71-68

Matthew Southgate (GBR) 70-69

140 Edoardo Molinari (Ita) 75-65

…

144 Paul Casey (GBR) 75-69

145 Jorge Campillo (E / 32º) 78-67

Adrián Otaegui (Esp) 72-73

146 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (E / 46º) 75-71

Emilio Cuartero (Esp) 71-75

147 Pedro Oriol (Esp / 56º) 73-74