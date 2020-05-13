Antauro Humala, the prisoner brother of former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala (2011-2016) convicted of rebellion and murder, will have his own bench in the Peruvian Congress when the creation of the Parliamentary Ethnocacerista Front group, which he leads from prison, was announced on Tuesday.

Five legislators close to Antauro Humala resigned from the party bench of the Union for Peru (UPP) party, with which they were elected in the elections of last January, and announced the creation of the ethnocacerista group.

The reason for the separation would respond to the fact that the leader of the UPP, José Vega, refused to promote Humala’s agenda in Parliament and with this decision his group will keep eight legislators.

The members of the new ethnocacerista caucus are the congressmen Edgar Alarcón, from the Arequipa region; Javier Mendoza and Jim Ali Mamani, from Ayacucho; Rubén Ramos; from Puno, and María Isabel Bartolo, from Áncash.

CONDEMNED FOR DEATH OF SIX PEOPLE

Antauro Humala, the former president’s younger brother, is serving a 19-year prison sentence for having attempted to overthrow ex-president Alejandro Toledo in 2005, when on January 1 of that year he attacked the Andahuaylas police station and, in a confrontation accompanied by his followers , caused the death of four policemen and two civilians.

Humala, a former military man like his brother, intends to run for the presidency in the 2021 elections, just as he tried to enter Congress in the last elections, to promote the change of the Political Constitution and, among other measures, to approve the death penalty for exmandatarios convicted of corruption.

The legislator Javier Mendoza declared to the El Comercio portal that “at the level of a vision of the Patriotic Front and ethnocacerismo, we are going to raise essential points such as a new Constitution, compulsory military service, among others of national interest.”

DEATH PENALTY FOR CORRUPTS

Last February, Antauro Humala responded to a written interview with the RPP station in which he defended his controversial political proposals.

“If to apply the capital punishment to the presidential macro-corruption, as an extension of the figure of ‘treason to the Homeland’, we must withdraw from the Treaty of San José in Costa Rica, because it will have to be done,” he said.

Ollanta Humala is one of the Peruvian ex-presidents, along with Alejandro Toledo, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and the late Alan García, who are being investigated for illegal contributions from the Brazilian company Odebrecht, as part of the Lava Jato bribery scandal.

“In the current case of Peru, in which it is verified that all the ‘presidents of crime’ that have occurred since the April 1992 coup d’etat are immersed in the ‘lavajatista’ bribe, we consider that they have incurred consecutive betrayal of almost a third of a century in tort of the population “, added Antauro Humala in declarations to RPP.

SEEK AMNESTY

The ethnocacerista caucus also has an amnesty request on its agenda to obtain the release of its leader, since according to Humala there are already two other episodes involving the military who achieved this benefit, one of them starring precisely him and his brother Ollanta in 2000 when They raised against the then President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000).

